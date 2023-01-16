At the time, when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked Government officials to be punctual and polite, an incident of indecency coming out from government officials has been reported in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Government officials on January 15 created ruckus and used foul language against jeep drivers while on a jeep safari at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to reports , the government officials were IAS and IPS officers and also included an election commision official.

Meanhwile, reacting to the incident Drivers Association of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has given a written compliant to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma where they have alleged that the government officals have misbehaved with the jeep drivers.

As per complaint, the government officials even threatened the jeep drivers to stop the vehicle so that they could dance and enjoy. The jeep drivers claimed that the officials were drunk and were smoking inside the Sanctuary campus. Even the forest officials were threatened when they asked the officials to stop.