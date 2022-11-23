A gang of robbers tried to loot a Dominos Pizza outlet on November 23 in the Nayanpur locality in Guwahati's Ganesghguri.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 4 am, when the robbers broke into the Dominos outlets in the Nayanpur area and tied one staff with a rope.

The robbers attempted to open the cash locker by using various tools, however, they were unsuccessful in their attempt.

Upon receiving the information of the same, a team of police arrived at the spot and took the staff with them for questioning.

Notably, such incidents have seen a rise in the past few days as one lost his life while some lost their belongings.

On the morning of November 22, two motorcycle-borne youths had snatched a handbag of a woman in the city's Down Town area.

Reportedly, she was standing with another woman when the miscreants snatched her handbag, containing a gold ring, a mobile phone, and cash.

Prior to this incident, on November 21, Ranjit Bora, Manager of Purabi Dairy shot dead in broad daylight in Guwahati's Panjabari area.

According to reports, the incident took place when the victim was on his way to the bank to deposit money in ICICI bank.

Following the incident, Bora was immediately taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Locals alleged that some unknown miscreants on a bike (hero glamour) opened fire at him and snatched away his cash which was supposed to be deposited in the bank.