Assam: Burmese cigarettes worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Nagaon, suspected smuggler held

Police seized a large consignment of Burmese cigarettes worth around Rs 40 lakh and arrested a suspected smuggler in Assam's Nagaon district, officials said on September 10.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation against the alleged smuggling of Burmese cigarettes on Wednesday night.

An official said police intercepted a truck travelling from Upper Assam at the Barghat bypass near Nonoi and found it loaded with Burmese cigarettes.

Around 5.82 lakh cigarette sticks were seized from the vehicle, with the consignment's market value estimated at approximately Rs 40 lakh, he said.

Police arrested a suspected smuggler in connection with the seizure, while the truck driver managed to flee from the spot.

"After smuggling of cattle, drugs and Burmese areca nuts through Nagaon district, now Burmese cigarettes are being smuggled to different parts of Assam and neighbouring states," the police official said.

The arrested person is being interrogated to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment, while a search operation is underway to trace and apprehend the absconding truck driver, police said.