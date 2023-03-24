Burmese supari gives police sleepless nights in Assam. However, the illegal supply of fish to Nagaon from Burma (Myanmar) seems to bother none among the authorities concerned.

Reports glut the media over syndicates of fish imported to the state from Myanmar to Nagaon in Assam via Nagaland.

As per sources, three traders identified as Abdul Malek, Nazmul, Kalam and Ikramul are allegedly running the Burmese fish trade in Nagaon.

It is noteworthy that the Burmese fish is being supplied from Myanmar to Assam through Nagaland in a completely illegal manner.

Also Read: Assam: Cachar police seizes 20,000 kg of Burmese supari worth Rs 1 crore, 10 held

Burmese fish are being transported in night buses from Kohima and Dimapur to Hojai and Nagaon in Assam.

Burmese fish are secretly supplied at night to Dobka and Reng Beng in Hojai. Fish is packed in the thermocol box and covered with a sack on it and supplied fish.

Malu, a wholesale fish trader from Barbazar in Nagaon, has also been accused of transporting Burmese fish from Nagaon to different parts of the state in the name of indigenous fish.

It has also been alleged that various police stations are hand-in-glove with the accused in running the business seamlessly by managing this circle in exchange for money.

Burmese fish has high demand in Guwahati also because their flavour is fresher than other fishes imported from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which take longer transportation time.