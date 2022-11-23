Assam Police on November 23 seized Burmese supari loaded inside a truck in the state's Hailakandi district.

The seizure was made during Naka checking Bilaipur police intercepted a truck bearing registration number NL 01 AB 9916 which was on its way to Silchar from Mizoram.

In connection with the matter, the Police have detained the truck driver and seized the truck as well.

In a similar incident, earlier on November 22, Assam Police had seized a huge amount of Burmese Supari at Assam- Mizoram border in Hailakandi district.

As many as 100 sacks of Burmese Supari were seized from a truck bearing registration number AS 11 JC 4450 that was intercepted near Assam- Mizoram border.

The truck was reportedly travelling from Mizoram to Assam.

The cost of the seized Burmese Supari was estimated to be Rs 10 lakh, police said.

Earlier again on November 5, A huge quantity of Burmese supari was seized at Khatkhati in the Karbi Anglong district

The estimated value of the seized supari would be around 25 lakhs.