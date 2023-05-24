A team of police personnel on the Assam-Bengal border in Gosaigaon sub-division on May 24 today raided a truck on the National Highway No 31 (c) at Srirampur and seized a container truck numbered UP-21-CN 8322 with a large quantity of Burmese wooden trunks.

During the search operation, a large quantity of Burmese wooden trunks were recovered from the truck.

The police further seized the illegal timber wood along with the truck and took it to Simultapu police station.

Also Read: Assam: Forest department seizes huge quantities of smuggled timber in Samaguri

As per sources, the wooden timbers were loaded from Barpeta and were supposed to be transported to Maharashtra.

The market value of the seized timber is estimated to be over twenty lakh rupees.

Earlier on April 30, the forest department on April 29 seized huge quantities of smuggled timber from Assam’s Samaguri area.

Acting on secret inputs, the forest department carried out multiple raids and seized the massive quantity of smuggled timber from Gendheli in Samaguri.

The forest personnel under the Udmari sub-block conducted the raids and seized the timber logs.

As per sources, the smuggled timber was hidden in the deep forest by smugglers and fled from the scene. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the forest department.