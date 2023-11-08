Keen to ensure a pollution-free Deepavali this year, the state government has instructed all district administrations to restrict the bursting of crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm during the festive days, in addition to ensuring the sale of green crackers only.

Further, in Assam, only green crackers can be sold and bursting is allowed only for two hours during the Diwali festival.

There shall be a complete ban on bursting sound-emitting firecrackers between 10:00 PM and 8:00 AM.



Also Read: How To Care For Your Pets During Diwali

On the otherhand, the bursting of crackers has been limited to - during Chatt Puja from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM and during Christmas and New Year evenings from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM.

The manufacture/sale or use of firecrackers generating noise levels exceeding 125 dB(AI) or 145 dB(C) pk at a 4-meter distance from points of bursting shall be prohibited.

This was announced via a notification signed by Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

