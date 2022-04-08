Reeling under losses and rising diesel prices, All Assam motor transport association (AAMTA) announced to increase the fares with ticket prices going up by 70%.

The minimum city bus fare will be Rs 18 in Guwahati. At present, the minimum bus fare is Rs 10.

All Assam Motor Transport Association has asked for a 70% hike in city bus fares in Guwahati in a letter to the Transport Commissioner of Assam. Transport industry may come to a standstill if rent is not increased.

Entire Guwahati is well connected by the City Bus Service. The cost of travel through the city bus was much cheaper.