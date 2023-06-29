Amid Eid celebrations in Assam, several passengers sustained serious injuries after a bus turned turtle and fell into a pond in the Darrang district on June 29.

The driver of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus lost control of the vehicle in the national highway 15 at Sipajhar following which it overturned and rolled down the road and fell into a pond.

Following the incident, the injured persons were rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Although no casualties were reported, several passengers reportedly sustained severe injuries in the incident.

