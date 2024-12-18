An incident of abduction has come to light from Assam's Tinsukia district, where a five-member group allegedly kidnapped a businessman and his company supervisor from a stone mill in Jagun, located in Tinsukia district.



The businessman identified as Bhai Chetry, has reportedly been receiving threats from the banned militant group ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam), was abducted along with his supervisor Prakash Bahadur Chetry under suspicious circumstances.



While the businessman was later released in Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh, his supervisor remains in captivity.



This incident marks the second case of abduction in the region in the past two months, with authorities suspecting the involvement of ULFA-I. Investigations are currently underway to identify the perpetrators and determine their motives.





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