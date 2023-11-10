Sensation prevailed in Dhemaji after a businessman allegedly resorted to blank fire after a verbal spat with a close associate.

As per reports, local police retrieved an empty 0.32 mm bullet cartridge following an incident of shooting on Thursday night.

The incident took place as the owner of a business establishment in a market area wherein the businessman fired a gunshot in the air.



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It has come to the fore that the incident took place near an establishment called Pallabi Battery and Tyre Agency.

The person accused of firing the blank was identified as one Raju Tamuli who later surrendered himself at the Dhemaji Sadar police station.

Locals claim that the incident took place owing to a disagreement between Raju Tamuli and Pallabi Battery and Tyre Agency over serving issues.