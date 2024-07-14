Assam: Businessman fatally shot at point-blank range in Goalpara
In a shocking incident, a businessman was shot dead at point-blank range on the Agia-Goalpara road in Assam today, July 14.
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In a shocking incident, a businessman was shot dead at point-blank range on the Agia-Goalpara road in Assam today, July 14.
The tragic incident occurred in the Kalyanpur area of Shalmari in Goalpara. Authorities have identified the victim as Ashok Goel, a local businessman.
The shooting, carried out by unidentified assailants, has sent shockwaves throughout the area, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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