In a shocking incident, a businessman was shot dead at point-blank range on the Agia-Goalpara road in Assam today, July 14.

The tragic incident occurred in the Kalyanpur area of Shalmari in Goalpara. Authorities have identified the victim as Ashok Goel, a local businessman.

The shooting, carried out by unidentified assailants, has sent shockwaves throughout the area, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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