Guwahati woke up to a chilling double tragedy in the Hatigaon locality on Saturday July 13 morning. In what appears to be a case of foul play, a youth identified as Meher Ali was found hanging from a tree in the Sijubari area under suspicious circumstances.

Raising doubts about the cause of death, Ali's father has alleged that it was a murder staged to look like suicide. Sources claim that the position of the body, with the head hanging from the back, suggests pressure applied from behind rather than a self-inflicted hanging.

This shocking incident comes on the heels of another suspected murder reported earlier in the day from Hatigaon's Sundarban Nagar area. A businessman, Syed Ali, was allegedly found murdered inside his rented house.

Two friends who had visited Ali on Friday night are now missing, leading police to suspect their involvement in the crime. Syed Ali's family had reportedly gone on a summer vacation, leaving him alone at the rented residence when the crime took place.

The Hatigaon police are investigating both incidents. With two suspected murders in quick succession, the Hatigaon locality is gripped by fear and a sense of unease.

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