Assam: Businessman shot at in Damra, police launch probe as family dispute under scanner

A scrap-material trader was seriously injured after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at him in Damra along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Assam’s Goalpara district on Sunday, August 23.

The injured trader has been identified as Abu Sayed. According to preliminary information, Sayed and one of his associates had returned from a local market carrying water drums and were getting down in front of their establishment when the assailants allegedly opened fire.

The incident reportedly took place suddenly, with the associate claiming to have heard three to four rounds of gunfire. Sayed sustained serious bullet injuries and was immediately taken to Sales Hospital in Goalpara for treatment. He was reportedly in critical condition at the time of admission.

Sayed is a resident of No. 1 Baghmara Char under Alopati Police Station in Barpeta district, according to local sources.

Police are also examining a possible connection between the shooting and a long-standing family dispute involving Sayed, his wife and his brother-in-law. The two sides were reportedly scheduled to meet at Dudhnoi Police Station on Sunday as part of an effort to resolve the dispute.

Investigators are looking into whether the family dispute was linked to the shooting or whether the attack was motivated by another reason. Further details are awaited as the police investigation continues.