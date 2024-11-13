Nearly 50 per cent of 9.1 lakh electors cast their votes in the first six hours of polling on Wednesday during by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Assam amid sporadic violence reported in some places, officials said.

According to the Election Commission, approximately 49.76 per cent of 9,09,057 electors, including 4,54,963 women and 19 belonging to the third gender, exercised their franchise in the first six hours till 1 PM to decide the fate of 34 candidates.

There are also 2,617 service voters in these five constituencies, where polling is taking place according to pre-delimitation data, an official said.

Tensions continued to persist in Samaguri after Congress MP Rakibul Hussain's convoy came under attack with people running after the vehicles raising slogans against the Lok Sabha MP.



Also Read: Assam bypolls: Tensions erupt in Samaguri as Rakibul Hussain's convoy attacked, journalist's vehicle damaged

Amidst the chaos, a journalist's vehicle was attacked in Salpara. Initial reports indicate that the assailants threw stones at the car, damaging it significantly. The journalist's vehicle was trailing the convoy of Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain when the incident took place.

Simultaneously, chaos erupted at polling booths 89 and 90 as allegations of violence surfaced against BJP workers. Tensions soared when Congress workers accused them of assaults, including clashes with police officers stationed at the booths to ensure order.

A separate incident at polling booth No. 53 in Bajiyagaon saw a pregnant woman sustain injuries amid a surge of voters. The woman, who was waiting in line to cast her vote, was caught in the crowd's sudden push and sustained serious injuries.

Emergency responders rushed her to Nagaon Medical College Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.