Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has taken full responsibility for the party's defeat in the recent by-election in Behali, a traditional BJP stronghold.

Despite the loss, Gogoi emphasized the significant progress made by the Congress in the constituency, pointing to the increased vote share and the narrowing margin between the BJP and Congress candidates.

“Despite having no sitting MLAs or strong grassroots support in Behali, we have significantly increased our vote share,”

Gogoi said in a statement. “We have managed to cut the gap between the BJP and Congress by more than half, even as the BJP deployed its entire cabinet, MLAs, and the Chief of Autonomous Councils to campaign in the constituency for three weeks.”

The by-election saw the BJP field a robust campaign to retain its dominance in the region, but Gogoi’s efforts, along with the dedication of Congress workers, seem to have resonated with voters.



Also Read: Assam bypoll results: BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal secures a rousing victory in Behali, celebrations begin

“We are seeing momentum for the Congress party in North Assam,” Gogoi added. “Behali is just the beginning. The focus now is on building on this foundation and continuing to grow our presence in the region.”

Gogoi extended his gratitude to the party’s workers and supporters who campaigned tirelessly in the face of tough opposition and thanked the people of Behali for their support.

“I am grateful to the people of Behali for their love and encouragement. This outcome strengthens my resolve to work harder for this region,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal emerged victorious in the Behali constituency during the Assam bypolls, securing a decisive win with 50,947 votes.

Ghatowal triumphed over his closest rival, Congress candidate Jayanta Borah, by a significant margin of 9,051 votes.

The result marked a tough outing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose candidate, Ananta Gogoi, managed to garner only 1,217 votes, falling far behind in the race.