GUWAHATI: The Poll Day for the Bye-Election in 99-Majuli (ST) to the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 7, 2022. and as per directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), March 7, 2022 has been declared as 'Dry Day' in the Constituency in accordance with Section 135(C) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

As per the Act, no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or substances of like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, under the jurisdiction of the poll bound Constituency during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll.

It will come into force from 5.00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 until 5.00 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022. This will include the dates of re-poll, if any.

Further, Dry Day is also hereby declared on Thursday, March 10, 2022, till the process of counting of votes is concluded.

During the hours fixed, the selling/ serving of liquor is strictly prohibited in liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishment on Poll Day and Counting Day.

Additionally, even if different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor is issued to non-proprietary clubs, star hotels

etc. no one is to be permitted to serve liquor on these days.

Additionally, storage of liquor by individuals is to be curtailed during the mentioned period. In accordance with the restrictions provided for under the Excise Law, storage of liquor etc. in unlicensed promises shall be vigorously enforced.

Any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant provision of Assam Excise Act and Rules and under the Provision of Section 135(C) of Election Rules.

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