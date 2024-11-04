Ahead of the upcoming assembly bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his son, Tanzil, who is contesting the Samaguri constituency. The BJP alleges that the Congress candidate has been using children in his election campaign, a practice deemed unethical and against the established norms of political conduct.

The complaint stated that the use of children in political rallies compromises their innocence and threatens the integrity of the electoral process. It states, "The involvement of children in political rallies is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct as it exploits their innocence and undermines the integrity of the electoral process. This practice raises ethical concerns and should not be tolerated."

Tanzil Hussain is making his electoral debut, seeking to secure a seat in the Assam Assembly. The BJP's complaint highlights the importance of maintaining ethical standards in campaigning, especially when it involves minors. Party officials expressed their concerns over the impact such actions could have on young minds, suggesting that political parties should prioritize integrity over electoral gains.

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