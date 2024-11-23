It’s a decisive day for Assam as the bypoll results for five assembly constituencies—Behali, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri, and Sidli—are set to be announced. The counting of votes begins at 8 AM today, November 23, marking a key moment in the ongoing battle between the Congress and BJP.

In addition to Assam, results for assembly elections in Maharashtra (288 seats) and Jharkhand (81 seats) will also be declared, alongside bypoll outcomes for 43 assembly constituencies across 13 states and two parliamentary seats—Wayanad in Kerala and Nanded in Maharashtra.

While Maharashtra and Jharkhand command national attention, Assam’s bypoll results carry significant regional importance. These elections were necessitated after five assembly seats—Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri—became vacant following the Lok Sabha general elections.

Polling across Assam saw over nine lakh registered voters casting their ballots at 1,078 centers, with a total of 34 candidates, many contesting for the first time. Security was tight, with 15 companies of CAPF and Assam Police ensuring a smooth process, while 592 polling stations were webcasted for transparency. The state also set up 11 model polling stations and 14 stations exclusively staffed by women.



Key Contests:

Samaguri: Congress’ Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, is pitted against BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Behali: Former BJP leader-turned-Congress candidate Jayanta Borah is up against BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal, with CPI(ML)’s Lakhikanta Kurmi and AAP’s Ananta Gogoi also in the fray.

Bongaigaon: A direct face-off between AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury and Congress’ Brajenjit Singha.

Dholai: BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das challenges Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

Sidli: Congress returns to the fray after two decades with Sanjib Warie, taking on UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma and BPF’s Suddho Kumar Basumatary.

With Congress and the BJP-led alliance vying for dominance, the bypoll results will serve as a litmus test for both parties ahead of future political battles in the region.