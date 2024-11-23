In a significant political victory for the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), UPPL (United Peoples' Party Liberal) candidate Nirmal Kr Brahma won the 31 no Sildi (ST) constituency bye-election, marking a crucial achievement for the alliance. The jubilant mood was evident as party leaders and workers from UPPL, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) gathered outside the vote counting center in Kajagaon to celebrate the win.

As the results were declared, excitement filled the air with party workers dancing and playing traditional drums, expressing their joy over the victory. UPPL supporters, along with BJP and AGP members, came together in a festive atmosphere, waving party flags and chanting slogans of triumph.

The victory of Nirmal Kr Brahma is seen as a major boost for the NDA alliance, strengthening its position in the region. Brahma's win is particularly significant as it comes in the aftermath of intense campaigning by all political parties involved, each striving to secure the constituency.

UPPL leaders, along with BJP and AGP representatives, credited the support of the alliance for Brahma’s success. Speaking to the media, local BJP leader [Name] expressed confidence that the victory would pave the way for more success in the upcoming elections. "This is a clear indication of the growing support for the NDA in the region. We are committed to the development and welfare of the people," he said.

The victory celebrations continued throughout the day, as party workers remained enthusiastic, relishing their success. This by-election result has also garnered attention for the unity displayed by the NDA partners in Sildi, and many view it as a testament to the strength of the alliance.

With this win, Nirmal Kr Brahma has now become an influential figure in the political landscape of Sildi, with expectations high for his role in the future development of the constituency.

Assam Cabinet Minister UG Brahma, MLA Jalen Daimary, BTR Chief Pramod Boro's Political Adviser Madhab Ch Chetry BTR MCLA Sajal Singha many others participate.

Nirmal Kumar Brahma won more then 36,888 margin vote by BPF candidate Suddha Kumar Brahma.