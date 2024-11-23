Assam bypolls: NDA allies sweep in 5 assembly seats
India TodayNE | Guwahati | Updated Nov 23, 2024 17:49 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma has taken the lead in Samaguri constituency with a margin of 2200 votes in Assam Bypoll results.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies celebrated a significant victory as they emerged victorious in all five assembly by-elections held in Assam. The vote counting was completed today, with BJP and its coalition candidates winning by large margins, bringing joy to the party's leadership.
Polling across Assam saw over nine lakh registered voters casting their ballots at 1,078 centers, with a total of 34 candidates, many contesting for the first time. Security was tight, with 15 companies of CAPF and Assam Police ensuring a smooth process, while 592 polling stations were webcasted for transparency. The state also set up 11 model polling stations and 14 stations exclusively staffed by women.
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Posted by :- Ashmita
Updates to this blog have ended.
Sribhumi's BJP office's workers celebrate as NDA allies win in Assam | Watch
Posted by :- Ashmita
In Assam's Sribhumi (formerly called Karimganj) district, BJP office witnessed a festive atmosphere following the party's remarkable performance in the recent assembly elections. Party workers lit firecrackers, shared sweets, and congratulated each other in a jubilant celebration.
Bajali BJP chief reacts to NDA allies' win in 5 assembly constituencies in Assam
Posted by :- Ashmita
Bajali BJP President Nagen Choudhury expressed his satisfaction as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies celebrated a significant victory as they emerged victorious in all five assembly by-elections held in Assam. He said, “The massive support for our candidates reflects the trust people have in the BJP and our allies.”
Assam bypolls result: BJP's Diganta Ghatowal emerges victorious in Behali
Posted by :- Ashmita
BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal emerged victorious in the Behali constituency during the Assam bypolls, securing a decisive win with 50,947 votes.
BJP candidate wins Samaguri seat
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma wins Samaguri seat with a margin of 26,200 votes against Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain.
BJP candidate wins Dholai constituency by a margin of 9,344 votes
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das wins by a margin of 9,344 votes in Dholai constituency.
BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal secures a rousing victory in Behali, celebrations begin
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal emerged victorious in the Behali constituency during the Assam bypolls, securing a decisive win with 50,947 votes. Ghatowal triumphed over his closest rival, Congress candidate Jayanta Borah, by a significant margin of 9,051 votes.
AGP candidate wins Bongaigaon seat
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury won the Bongaigaon seat with a margin of 29,665 votes, defeating Congress's Brajenjit Sinha.
UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma secures commanding lead in Sidli
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
As the vote counting for Sidli Assembly Constituency (No. 31) continues, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma has taken a commanding lead as the 14th round of vote counting has ended.
Ruling NDA allies secure early leads
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
The ruling NDA alliance in Assam secures early leads in four of the five Assembly constituencies. In Behali, BJP's Diganta Ghatowal wins by a margin of 9,000 votes, in Dholai BJP is ahead by 8,497 votes, while UPPL is leading by 21,761 in Sidli, and AGP is leading by 55,807 in Bongaigaon.
BJP candidate leads by 7342 votes in Behali
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
In the ninth round of vote counting in Behali, BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal leads by 7342 votes.
Congress candidate leads in Samaguri
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
In the fourth round of vote counting, Congress's Tanzil Hussain leads by 3701 votes in Samaguri.
UPPL candidate leads by 11214 votes in Sidli
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
In the sixth round of vote counting in Sidli, UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is leading by 11214 votes.
Total vote count:
UPPL- 27384
BPF- 16170
Congress- 1399
NOTA- 1003
Direct face-off between AGP and Congress
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
In a direct face-off between AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury and Congress’ Brajenjit Singha, Diptimayee Choudhury leads with 9,984 votes in Bongaigaon.
BJP candidate leads by 6720 votes in Dholai
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
In the third round of vote counting in Dholai, BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das leads by 6720 votes.
Total vote count:
BJP- 16784
Congress- 10064
BJP leads in fifth round of vote counting in Behali
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
The vote count for the fifth round begins in Behali, with Diganta Ghatowal of BJP, leading with 21,027 votes.
UPPL candidate leads by 13,532 votes in Sidli
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is leading by 13,532 votes in the Sidli constituency, with BPF trailing.
AGP candidate leads in Bongaigaon
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury is leading with 9,984 votes in Bongaigaon.
BJP candidate leads with 8,387 votes in Behali
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
Cutting across the nail-bitting competition, Diganta Ghatowal of BJP is leading with 8,387 votes in Behali
UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma leads by 32 votes in Sidli constituency
Posted by :- Riddhi Rishika
In Sidli, UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma is leading by 32 votes, with Congress’ Sanjib Warie and BPF’s Suddho Kumar Basumatary trailing in a competitive three-way race.
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