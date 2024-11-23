The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies celebrated a significant victory as they emerged victorious in all five assembly by-elections held in Assam. The vote counting was completed today, with BJP and its coalition candidates winning by large margins, bringing joy to the party's leadership.



Polling across Assam saw over nine lakh registered voters casting their ballots at 1,078 centers, with a total of 34 candidates, many contesting for the first time. Security was tight, with 15 companies of CAPF and Assam Police ensuring a smooth process, while 592 polling stations were webcasted for transparency. The state also set up 11 model polling stations and 14 stations exclusively staffed by women.