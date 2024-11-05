Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika claimed today that the Congress candidate contesting from Behali constituency allegedly paid approximately Rs 2 crore for his election ticket. Hazarika pointed out that part of this substantial sum was purportedly directed to a “senior leader in Jorhat,” while another portion was allegedly sent to a “senior leader” in Alwar, Rajasthan.

There are strong rumours that the @INCAssam candidate from Behali paid around ₹ 2 cr for his ticket . A part of the money went to their “senior leader in Jorhat” & another part was sent to a “senior leader” in Alwar, Rajasthan. If true this is a tragedy on Cong workers ! — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) November 4, 2024

Hazarika expressed concern over the implications of such practices, stating, “If these rumors hold any truth, it reflects a tragic situation for Congress workers, who might feel betrayed by their own leadership.” He said that such financial transactions undermine the democratic process and could potentially alienate grassroots supporters.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary and party’s Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, while campaigning in the Barak Valley maintained that Congress could not compromise on electoral viability and hence nominated Jayanta Bora from Behali. Bora, a BJP turncoat, was able to procure a Congress ticket even before officially joining the grand old party after resigning from the BJP.

The political landscape is heating up as a total of 38 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the five assembly constituencies in Assam that will be contested in the upcoming by-elections. The by-elections for the constituencies of Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli are scheduled for November 13. On the last day for filing nominations, 24 candidates submitted their papers across these five seats.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, three candidates filed nominations for Dholai, one for Sidli, five for Bongaigaon, 12 for Samaguri, and three for Behali. The Congress party has fielded candidates in all five seats, including Tanzil Hussain, the son of former Assam Minister and Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, contesting from the Samaguri seat, and Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha from Dholai. Moreover, Sanjib Warle will contest from Sidli and Brajenjit Sinha will represent the party from Bongaigaon.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government, has named Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury’s wife, Diptimoyee Choudhury, as their candidate for the Bongaigaon seat, despite opposition from a section of party leaders and workers. Another BJP ally, the United People’s Party Liberal, has fielded Nirmal Kumar Brahma as its candidate for the Sidli seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also announced its candidates for the Behali, Dholai, and Samaguri seats, with Diganta Ghatowar contesting from Behali, Diplu Ranjan Sarma from Samaguri, and Nihar Ranjan Das from Dholai.