Bypolls to 5 assembly constituencies of Assam that fell vacant after Lok Sabha polls will be held in September as per pre-delimitation boundaries.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 in India was held in the period between 19 April to 1 June in seven phases. After the results were announced, 5 assembly constituencies of Assam fell vacant. The Assembly seats of Samaguri, Behali, Dholai, Sidli, and Bongaigaon became vacant after the incumbents were elected to the Lok Sabha. Only the Samaguri seat was held by the Congress, while the rest belonged to the BJP and its allies AGP and BPF.

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The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections were held between April and May. After a gap of almost five months by elections in Assam were held towards the end of September. The results declared towards the end of October. This time after a gap of almost three months by elections are to be held.

The by polls will be held as per as pre-delimitation boundaries. The Election Commission published its final report on the delimitation in Assam on August 11. In the final order, the Commission revised the existing nomenclature of 19 assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency.