The Assam government on Wednesday declared a public holiday in five assembly constituencies on November 13 when bypolls are scheduled in these seats, according to an official order.

Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies are going to by-elections as the elected representatives of these seats won in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

General Administration Department Commissioner and Secretary M S Manivannan said in the order that all government, private, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business establishments, banks, tea gardens and industries within the specified jurisdiction of the five assembly constituencies will remain closed on account of this public holiday under the NI Act.



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“In pursuance of Chief Electoral officer, Assam's letter No. ELE. 119/2024/7 dated 19- 10-2024 read with ECI's letter No. 78/EPS/2024/30823 dated 16-10-2024 and the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare 13.11.2024 (Wednesday), being the Day of Poll as a public holiday under Section 25 of N. I. Act, 1881(XXIV of 1881) read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No.20/25/Pub-1, dated 8 June, 1957 on account of Bye-Election, within the specified jurisdiction/areas of the following Assembly Constituencies of the State: 11 Dholai (SC), 31 Sidli (ST), 32 Bongaigaon, 77 Behali and 88 Samaguri Assembly Constituencies,” mentioned the official order.

“All the Government/ Non-government Offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and Commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens and industries etc. within the specified jurisdiction of the above-mentioned Assembly Constituencies will remain closed on account of this Public Holiday under N.I. Act, 1881,” the order added.