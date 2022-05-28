There have been multiple reports of ‘terrible’ services provided by app-based taxi services in Guwahati and most of which are related to payment concerns.

Police arrested an Uber cab driver on Saturday after he allegedly beat a passenger at Kamakhya Railway Station over a quarrel about the payment being paid online.

The cab driver identified as Prakash was apprehended by the police following a series of tweets.

He had also used a rod to assault a passenger named Mohammad Abuzar Choudhury.

The customer claimed to have paid the fare online, but the driver requested cash instead, resulting in the altercation.

After they began documenting the accused driver’s actions, he fled the scene and attempted to run over the person filming it, as seen in the video.

Mohammad Abuzar Choudhury was also referred to as a Bangladeshi by the driver.

The passenger who was accompanied by a journalist, reported the incident to the police, who quickly caught him.