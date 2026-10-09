Assam cabinet adopts 75 resolutions praising Modi’s 25 years in public service

The Assam cabinet on October 9 adopted 75 resolutions acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions to the development of Assam and the Northeast, citing progress in infrastructure, connectivity, industrial growth, healthcare, education, peace and security.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a special cabinet meeting lasting 90 minutes, dedicated exclusively to Modi’s 25 years in public service, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and continuing through his time as prime minister.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sarma said improved security had created conditions for development, while better connectivity had expanded opportunities and investment had opened up new economic prospects.

“Peace created the conditions for development, connectivity opened doors to opportunity, industry and investment created new economic possibilities, and healthcare and education strengthened human capabilities,” he said.

The chief minister said the cabinet had formally recognised the changes Assam had undergone during Modi’s years in public life, particularly since he became prime minister.

According to Sarma, the transformation has extended beyond economic growth to include social development, physical infrastructure, strategic importance and what he described as civilisational progress.

He said Assam, once regarded largely as a distant frontier, was increasingly emerging as a peaceful and investment-ready state with stronger connectivity and greater confidence.

Sarma added that the state was positioning itself as a gateway to the Northeast and an important contributor to the national vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

The 75-point resolution highlighted a series of infrastructure and industrial projects, including the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor assembly and testing facility at Jagiroad, the Rs 28,000-crore expansion of Numaligarh Refinery and the proposed Gohpur–Numaligarh twin-tube road tunnel, estimated to cost Rs 18,662 crore. It also cited the Guwahati Ring Road project, the Kaziranga elevated corridor and the Silchar–Saurashtra high-speed corridor as key connectivity initiatives.

On the industrial front, the cabinet highlighted the proposed Namrup-IV ammonia-urea complex, the bamboo-based second-generation bioethanol plant at Numaligarh and the 718-km Barauni–Guwahati natural gas pipeline. It also pointed to the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit, which received investment commitments exceeding ₹5 lakh crore, according to the resolution.

The document credited peace agreements signed with Bodo, Karbi, Adivasi and ULFA groups with helping address decades of conflict. It also cited the expansion of healthcare and educational institutions, including AIIMS Guwahati and IIM Guwahati, alongside Assam’s growing tourism profile and the recognition of its cultural heritage. These included UNESCO World Heritage status for the Charaideo Moidams in 2024 and the granting of Classical Language status to Assamese that year.

The resolution further noted Modi’s 36 visits to Assam since becoming prime minister, describing the state as an increasingly important economic and strategic link between the rest of India and Southeast Asia under the Centre’s Act East Policy.