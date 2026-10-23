The Assam government has finalised the recipients of its highest civilian honours — Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh and Assam Gaurav — for 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on October 23.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Sarma said the awards for 2025 could not be presented last year and were being announced now. The recipients for 2026 will be announced next month, he added.

A Cabinet sub-committee comprising Ranoj Pegu, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Ajanta Neog and Keshab Mahanta undertook a detailed scrutiny of the nominations before finalising the names.

Assam Baibhav 2025

Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee has been selected for the Assam Baibhav, the state's highest civilian award.

Assam Saurabh 2025

Four personalities have been selected for the Assam Saurabh award:

- Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma

- Nuruddin Ahmed, a pioneer of Assamese theatre

- Pulak Banerjee

- Dr Purnima Devi Barman

Assam Gaurav 2025

The recipients of the Assam Gaurav award are:

- Devi Prasad Bagrodia

- Halicharan Narzary

- Simu Das

- Harkanta Basumatary

- Dhanjit Takuldar

- Nibedita Yein

- Mayank Chakraborty

- Jiten Sarangfangsa

- Tanu Maya Sonar Vishwakarma

- Dikpal Lahon

In addition, the Kolong Kopili NGO has been selected for recognition, along with Padumpathar Agro Organic Producer Company, an FPO (Farmer Producer Organisation).

The awards recognise outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations across various fields in Assam.