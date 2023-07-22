In a series of crucial decisions aimed at improving the lives of citizens and promoting sustainable development, the Assam Cabinet on July 21 has approved a range of initiatives that will have a lasting impact on the state's future. Among the highlights, the Cabinet's latest move promises substantial relief for electricity consumers.

Here are the key decisions:

Relief for electricity consumers:

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will receive a targeted subsidy of Rs 265.29 crores, enabling them to extend much-needed financial assistance to economically weaker households. Under this scheme, consumers falling under the "Jeevan Dhara" category will benefit from a subsidy of Rs 1 per unit for consumption up to 45 units. Similarly, the "Domestic-A" category consumers will receive a subsidy of Rs 0.75 per unit for consumption up to 120 units. This decision will help alleviate the financial burden on low-income families, providing tariff respite due to the revision of retail tariff in APDCL, starting from 1st April 2023.

Empowering IT infrastructure:

The Cabinet has also greenlit the establishment of the 'Assam Information Technology, Electronics & Communication and Citizen Service Delivery (AITEC & CSD) Society.' Functioning as an apex autonomous body under the Government of Assam, the society will ensure seamless delivery of online citizen-centric services through the Sewa Setu Portal.

Flood mitigation measures:

With an eye on minimizing the impact of floods, the Cabinet granted consolidated administrative approval for Phase I of the ADB-aided 'Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project.' The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,097.88 crores, will focus on implementing flood and riverbank erosion risk management activities in vulnerable areas of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Kamrup, and Goalpara districts. This initiative aims to protect communities and infrastructure from the devastating effects of floods, ensuring a safer and more resilient future for Assam.

Sustainable energy solutions:

In a bid to promote renewable energy and reduce the state's carbon footprint, the Cabinet has exempted electricity duty on electricity generated from renewable sources consumed on a captive basis for a period of 3 years, starting from 1st April 2023. This move will encourage industries and consumers to embrace clean energy solutions, contributing to a greener and more sustainable Assam.

Plastic ban and LED distribution:

In its commitment to environmental conservation, the Cabinet approved a ban on production and use of drinking water bottles made of PET with a volume of less than 1 litre. Additionally, strict implementation of the ban on Single-Use Plastic will come into effect from 2nd October 2023, after a three-month transition period. Furthermore, to encourage energy-efficient practices, approximately 50 lakh low-end households in Assam will receive four 9-Watt LED bulbs free of cost under the Mukhyamantri Dakshya Pohar Asoni/Mukhyamantri Sanchay Pohar Asoni initiative, amounting to an estimated cost of Rs 130 crores. This move aims to reduce energy consumption, lower electricity bills, and effectively manage peak-hour loads.