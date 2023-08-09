Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on August 9 said that the state government has decided to provide a one-time assistance of Rs 2 lakh to ASHA workers and Rs 3 lakh to ASHA supervisors.

He said that ASHA workers have been working tirelessly for the people and hence the government has decided to fix the retirement age of ASHA workers at 60 years.

''The Assam Minister said that the government has also announced one-time assistance of Rs 2 lakh to ASHA workers and Rs 3 lakh to ASHA supervisors. Additionally, if any ASHA worker plans to retire before the age of 60 years but has provided services for 10 years then the government will provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh,'' Mallabaruah said while addressing a press conference sharing the details of key decisions taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 9.

The Assam Minister also said that the state government has decided to operate Guwahati-Jorhat-Guwahati flight services in order to boost the tourism sector at a greater level.

''Our government has decided to operate Guwahati-Jorhat-Guwahati flight services. The flight services have been initiated which we believe will impact the tourism sector at a greater level,'' he added.

He further said that recently the government initiated measures for the reservation of seats in ITI and skill development sectors for the 6 ethnic groups of the state and the Tea Garden areas were already receiving the benefits.

''However from now onwards, there will be reservations of 2.5 per cent of the total seats for the Tai Ahom community which is total 164 seats, 2.2 per cent seats for the Chutia community makes a total of 147 seats and 2 per cent seat reservation for the Moran community that is total 131 seats, for Koch Rajbongshi 3.5 per cent seat reservation will be there that is 213 seat reservation and Matak community will have 2 per cent that is 131 seat reservation,'' he added.

So total 5 ethnic groups will now have seat reservations Including the Tea Tribe community, he said.

He said that there are a total of 24,000 seats in all ITIs if combined together, adding, ''So the reservation of seats will be counted of the total.''

Also when the seats will be increasing in the near future so will the reserved seats equally increase,'' he added.

He further informed that the government has also decided to organize a 'Khel Maharan' for which a budget has been allocated.

''The Khel Maharan will take place between November 1 to January 10 and it will be conducted at Panchayat, District, and state level. A total of five sporting events will be held in the Khel Maharan Which are - Athletic, Football, Kho Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball,'' he added.