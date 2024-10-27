In a significant move, the Assam Cabinet announced a series of key decisions aimed at enhancing infrastructure, supporting rural development, and advancing the state's green energy goals. The initiatives, which cover a wide range of sectors, are expected to bring about positive changes in the state's administration, energy management, and development projects.

Rs 150 crore boost for police infrastructure under MOITRI

To strengthen police infrastructure across Assam, the Cabinet approved a financial allocation of Rs 150 crore under the Mission for Overall Improvement for Responsive Image (MOITRI). This funding will be used to enhance the physical infrastructure, internet connectivity, and cybercrime detection capabilities of police stations statewide. Since its inception, MOITRI has led to the completion of 103 police stations, 33 pre-engineered barracks, and 46 additional facilities, including police reserves, transit camps, and administrative offices.

Tamulpur to get new Eelection establishment

The Cabinet sanctioned the creation of a new election establishment in Tamulpur to facilitate efficient management of election-related tasks, including pre-Special Summary Revision (SSR) processes. This initiative aims to streamline election operations in the region, covering two Assembly constituencies—43 Tamulpur (ST) and 44 Goreswar. The District Commissioner of Tamulpur has been designated as the District Election Officer to oversee election activities in the area.

Reappointment of PWD Engineers to Expedite Infrastructure Projects

To address the ongoing need for skilled personnel in Assam's Public Works Department (PWD), the Cabinet approved the reappointment of 36 assistant engineers under Regulation 3(f). These reappointments, aimed at accelerating infrastructure projects, will continue until the next Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recommendation or for four months, whichever comes earlier.

Rs 428 Crore Investment to Enhance Rural Connectivity and Irrigation

The Cabinet greenlit a significant investment of Rs 428.62 crore for rural development projects, including the construction of 97 rural roads and 70 minor irrigation schemes across 23 and 28 districts, respectively. This initiative, funded under NABARD's RIDF-XXX scheme, aims to boost connectivity and support agricultural activities in the state.

Strengthening Green Energy Collaboration with Reliance Bio-Energy

In a bid to transition towards a sustainable energy future, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Reliance Bio-Energy Limited. The agreement aims to establish an integrated compressed biogas network in Assam, which will help reduce pollution, create employment opportunities, and provide farmers with new income streams through a bio-value chain ecosystem.

Expansion of Social Security for Tea Garden Employees

To eliminate inconsistencies in provident fund (PF) contributions for tea garden workers, the Cabinet amended the Assam Tea Plantations Provident Fund and Pension Fund Scheme, 1968. The changes to Paragraphs 22 and 29 will now allow for PF deductions from employees earning above Rs 15,000, ensuring all workers receive PF benefits, regardless of their salary.

Equity Infusion of Rs 205.72 Crore into Numaligarh Refinery Limited

The Cabinet approved an equity infusion of Rs 205.72 crore into Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) as part of the third cash call to support the state's 26 percent stake in the Mini Ratna CPSE. This move is expected to bolster NRL's expansion efforts, generating employment and driving economic growth in Assam.

The decisions reflect Assam's commitment to infrastructural development, social security, and sustainable energy, laying the groundwork for future progress across various sectors.