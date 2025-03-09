The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, convened at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Sunday, March 9 to finalize the recipients of the Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav Awards for 2025. These distinguished awards, which honouThe Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, convened at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Sunday, March 9 to finalize the recipients of the Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav Awards for 2025r exemplary contributions across various domains, will be officially conferred on March 30, 2025.

Assam Baibhav Award

Rana Pratap Kalita has been named the recipient of the Assam Baibhav Award, the state’s most prestigious civilian honor, in recognition of his outstanding contributions. This award is presented to individuals whose work has significantly impacted Assam and beyond.

Assam Saurav Award

The Assam Saurav Award, which celebrates individuals excelling in diverse disciplines, will be conferred upon six distinguished personalities:

Dr. S. Ramadorai, Chairman of Tata Consultancy Services, for his pivotal role in the IT industry.

Dwipen Baruah, an acclaimed playback singer, for his contributions to Assamese music.

Dr. Purabi Saikia, a Bhatnagar Award-winning scientist, for her achievements in research.

Dr. Bappi Paul, an eminent academician, for his work in education.

Hemanta Dutta, a prominent theatre artist, for his efforts in promoting Assamese theatre.

Uma Chetry, a rising cricket star, for her remarkable sporting achievements.

Assam Gaurav Award – Honoring Societal Impact

The Assam Gaurav Award, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to society, will be awarded to several eminent personalities, including:

Fuleshwari Dutta, for her dedicated work in environmental conservation.

Meenakshi Das, an inspirational biker, for promoting social causes.

Parthib Gogoi, a promising footballer, for his contributions to sports.

Dhirendra Nath Pal, a dedicated social worker from Dhubri.

Haridas Das, an artisan from Sarthebari, for his contributions to the traditional bell metal industry.

Other honorees include Binong Terang from Karbi Anglong, Nazrul Haque from Sribhumi, Biswajit Bora from Jorhat, Bharat Kalita for his role in Bajali’s dairy sector, Barlangfa Narzari for promoting Bodo literature, Ram Sasoni for preserving Jhumoir dance, Upamanyu Borkakoty for his contributions to the tea industry, and David Pratim Gogoi, a startup entrepreneur innovating in brick manufacturing.

For the first time, institutions have been included in the Assam Gaurav Award category to acknowledge their contributions to the state’s progress. Among them are:

Choran Ahem, a traditional food enterprise from Kaziranga, for promoting indigenous cuisine.

Barekuri Eco Development Society, from Tinsukia, for its efforts in environmental conservation.

Hati Bondhu NGO, based in Nagaon, for its work in wildlife conservation, particularly in elephant protection.