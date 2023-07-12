In a bid to provide better nutrition to students, the Assam Cabinet decided to provide three weekly per child in the Mid-Day meal to eligible children of schools in tea garden areas under PM POSHAN.

''Eggs being a good source of high-quality protein will boost physical growth while countering other adverse effects of malnutrition related to cognitive development.

This will have a positive impact on increasing the attendance and retention of the children in schools and decreasing the dropout rate,'' a tweet over key decisions of Cabinet meeting by Assam Chief Minister said.

He said that the roads will be phased into Priority 1, Priority 2, and Priority 3 lists for 5-year short-term, 10-year medium term° and 20-year long-term periods.

''The proposed plan will bring down road user costs through efficient transportation and stimulate economic growth for the state, generating employment for 13 lakh person months from road works over next 20 years,'' he added.

Besides this, Assam government has given its nod for Assam Road Network Master Plan (RNMP), 2023 for long-term connectivity requirements which will generate employment for 13 lakh people.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 12.

''The RNMP is prepared with a 20-year period dovetailed into Multimodal transport plans, for meeting future travel demands, prioritizing 18,421 km of roads for development of higher order road network comprising 5,120 km of State Highways, 8,638 km of Major District Roads and 4,673 km of National Highway,''

The Cabinet also gave approval for the 'Sugam to Durgam' scheme for better citizen-centric governance and service delivery. Accordingly, every Government employee, irrespective of class, has to work for a period of 3-5 years during the course of their service in certain geographical areas designated as 'Durgam' areas'.

It further approved to increase OBC/MOBC reservation in institutions of higher education from the existing 15 per cent to 27 per cent.

In order to enhance administrative efficiency, the Cabinet gave its for amendment of Assam Secretariat Service Rules, 2019, and Assam Subordinate Service Rules, 1963 in view of the re-designation of Senior Administrative Assistant as Assistant Section Officer and Superintendent as Section Officer of Assam Secretariat Service.

''This is in line with the ongoing reforms being implemented in subordinate services and in line with that of the Central Secretariat,'' Sarma tweeted.