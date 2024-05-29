The Forest Department told the Gauhati High Court that the process of rationalisation of the boundary of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary has been completed by the department.

In its submission, the department also said that the approval of the State Cabinet will be required for finalisation according to the Assam Rules of Executive Business, 2023.

The department said, “However, as per the Assam Rules of Executive Business, 2023, approval of the State Cabinet will be required for the finalisation of the same.”

Furthermore, the Forest department also submitted that due to

operation of the Model Code of Conduct, the matter could not be placed before the State Cabinet.

Meanwhile, it also requested for some time for issuance of the final notification of the boundary of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary after getting approval from the State Cabinet.

The division bench of the court granted the time that the department had requested, further listing the PIL for its next hearing after six weeks.

The bench comprised of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam.