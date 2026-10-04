Assam Cabinet approves 12 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in 11 categories of government jobs

The Assam Cabinet on October 4 approved a series of decisions covering employment, infrastructure, investment, municipal administration and environmental conservation, including a 12 per cent reservation for Assam-domiciled ex-Agniveers in recruitment to 11 categories of government services.

The reservation will apply to recruitment in Assam Police, the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Guards and Excise, among other categories, as part of measures aimed at supporting former Agniveers in securing government employment.

The Cabinet also approved the levy of a Green Cess on the transfer of ownership of vehicles to support afforestation and conservation activities in the state. The cess will not apply to electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, two- and three-wheelers, or transfers of vehicle ownership following the death of the registered owner.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved customised incentives for Dalmia Bharat Green Vision Ltd for its proposed clinker manufacturing units involving an investment of Rs 10,200 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the separation of the National Highway component from the Public Works Department (Buildings and National Highways) and its transfer to the PWD (Roads) for better management of road infrastructure projects.

For the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project, the Cabinet approved the engagement of Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase II. The proposed second phase will cover the stretch from Kachari Bazar to the foothills of Nilachal Hills.

The Cabinet further approved the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Assam government and the autonomous council areas of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong for the implementation, operationalisation, monitoring and long-term sustainability of rural water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission and allied programmes.

The move is aimed at improving the implementation and sustainability of rural drinking water supply projects in the hill and council areas.

In another decision concerning public infrastructure, the Cabinet approved Rs 10 crore for infrastructure development at the Assam Regimental Centre.

The Cabinet also approved a monthly allocation of Rs 1 lakh under the Chief Minister's Scheme for Public Emergency to support the functioning of Madhupur Satra.

Changes were also approved to streamline municipal corporation election-related proceedings. The Cabinet cleared the Assam Municipal Corporation Election (Amendment) Rules, 2026, empowering the court of the district judge concerned to deal with matters related to municipal corporation elections.

The decisions also included measures relating to urban administration, infrastructure development and environmental conservation, with the government seeking to strengthen implementation mechanisms across sectors.

The Cabinet's decisions collectively cover employment opportunities for ex-Agniveers, investment promotion, road and riverfront infrastructure, rural water supply, municipal elections and conservation-related funding.