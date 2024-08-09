The Assam Cabinet has taken decisive steps to improve the quality of education and honour previous territorial agreements, demonstrating the government's commitment to both educational enhancement and regional integration.

On the education front, the cabinet has accorded approval to streamline the availability of teachers, particularly in the field of mathematics. This decision will facilitate the recruitment of 1,766 Graduate Teachers (Mathematics) for provincialised and government schools across Assam.

The cabinet approved amendments to The Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service (Third Amendment) Rules, 2024 and The Assam Secondary Education (Government Schools) Service (Third Amendment) Rules, 2024.

These amendments are designed to regulate the conditions of service and streamline the recruitment process for Graduate Teachers (Mathematics) in both provincialised and government schools.