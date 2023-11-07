In its weekly meeting, the Assam Cabinet on November 7 announced a series of decisions aimed at improving the welfare of its citizens and bolstering various sectors of the state. The decisions include enhanced benefits for state government employees, land allocation for indigenous landless families, healthcare initiatives, and financial restructuring for public enterprises.



In a move that holds immense significance for the health and nutritional well-being of school children in Char and Chapori areas, the Assam Cabinet has approved the provision of three eggs per week in the Midday Meal scheme. Starting from December 1, 2023, eligible children in these areas will receive this valuable source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, with the aim of combating malnutrition and promoting healthy growth.

On the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, the Assam Cabinet has allocated Rs 135 crore for the construction of ten state-of-the-art Cancer Care Hospitals. This initiative, encompassing three hospitals in the first phase and seven in the second, marks a significant step forward in providing comprehensive cancer care and generating employment opportunities for around 8,000 people.



To ensure the availability of essential drugs in government hospitals, the Assam Cabinet has released Rs 135 crore under the Free Drugs Scheme. This program is designed to provide crucial pharmaceuticals, surgical items, consumables, and linens at no cost to patients, strengthening healthcare support to those in need.

State government employees have received a boost with the approval of an additional 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA), effective from December 1, 2023. This decision comes with the assurance of arrear DA payments for the period from July 2023 to November 2023, providing financial relief and enhancing the total DA to 46 per cent.

The Assam Cabinet's decision to allocate land to indigenous landless families is a crucial step in addressing land ownership issues and improving administrative efficiency. This move, part of Mission Basundhara 2.0, will benefit 2,538 families across Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur districts.

To optimize the resources and enhance the quality of English language education, the English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI) will be placed under the administrative control of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam.

The Guwahati Smart City Ltd (GSCL) will receive a significant boost, with grants-in-aid from the government being converted into equity investment. This move, coupled with an enhancement in the authorized share capital limit from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,000 crore, will strengthen GSCL's equity and support its mission to develop smart infrastructure.

In a bid to strengthen the financial health of the state, the Assam Cabinet has decided to convert loans and unpaid interest amounting to Rs 60.22 crore of Assam Hills Small Industries Ltd (AHSIDC Ltd) into equity. Additionally, the authorized share capital limit of AHSIDC Ltd will be increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 100 crore, ensuring the company's long-term sustainability.