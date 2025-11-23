Assam Cabinet approves 6 per cent salary hike for Grade III and IV employees of provincialised institutions

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, met at Janata Bhawan on Sunday evening and cleared a series of major decisions aimed at overhauling the State’s education, land, labour, and administrative sectors.

The Cabinet approved an annual 6 per cent salary hike for Grade III and Grade IV employees of provincialised institutions.

The mandatory service period for teachers requesting transfers from remote districts—including Dhubri and South Salmara—has been significantly reduced to five years for women and seven years for men, a major relaxation from the earlier requirement of 12 years.

A key amendment to the Provincialisation of Education Act now makes institutions established up to 2006 eligible for provincialisation. This will enable 15 colleges and several thousand schools to be provincialised, leading to the regularisation of thousands of teaching posts based on existing permissions and No Objection Certificates.

The Cabinet approved several transformative higher-education initiatives:

Establishment of Azim Premji University at Palashbari, described as a “new renaissance” in Assam’s academic landscape. The university will cater to 10,000 students and aims to significantly expand scholarship availability and private-sector engagement.

NERIM will now function as a private university, following the formal clearance of its proposal.

The government has approved the conversion of residential line land inside tea estates into government land for distribution among tea workers.

A total of 2,18,553 bighas will be allotted to 3,33,486 families, with a 20-year ban on selling the land, after which transfers will be allowed only within the tea community. The official announcement is scheduled for November 25.

The Cabinet has strengthened mechanisms to safeguard indigenous land rights. Encroachment cases involving Tribal Belt and Tribal Block areas can now be taken before a Tribunal Judge, headed by a retired judge, for adjudication.

Acting on the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sharma Committee, the Cabinet approved the formation of an Autonomous Council for the Karbi community residing in Bhuyam.

Additional Key Decisions:

Land allotted for a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Jagiroad

Approval of the Maintenance and Repair Hold Policy

Incentives for aviation sector investors committing over ₹10,000 crore

Introduction of a New Martyr Compensation Act

Justice Tiwari Commission and Justice Mehta Committee reports to be tabled before MLAs on November 25

Special Cabinet meeting on November 26 to discuss ST status for six communities

During the briefing, CM Sarma criticised the Congress leadership, saying, “The current Congress leadership lacks political maturity. They believe these reforms will benefit the BJP politically, but our focus is development and transparency. History cannot be hidden; doing so is a crime.”

He added, “If earlier chief ministers failed to act, why should I repeat their mistake? My government is committed to delivering results.”