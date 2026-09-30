Assam Cabinet approves 84.6 acres for Barak Valley’s first agricultural college in Patharkandi

Assam is set to establish its fourth agricultural college, with the Barak Valley region getting its first such institution at Patharkandi in Sribhumi district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development in a post on X, stating that the Assam Cabinet has approved the allotment of 84.6 acres of land at Patharkandi for the proposed agricultural college.

The initiative is expected to create new opportunities for students in the Barak Valley to pursue agricultural education, develop practical skills and explore innovation in the agriculture sector.

Highlighting the importance of agricultural studies, the Chief Minister said agricultural innovation would play a significant role in shaping the future. The proposed institution is expected to encourage more young people to pursue agricultural education and contribute to the development of the sector.

The establishment of the college marks a significant step towards expanding access to agricultural higher education in the Barak Valley.

Further details regarding the institution's infrastructure, academic programmes and commencement of classes are awaited.