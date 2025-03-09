In a significant move to modernize the driver licensing process, the Assam Cabinet has approved the establishment of Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTCs), which will feature Automated Driver Testing Tracks (ADTTs). This decision, taken during the Sunday cabinet meeting, is aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and road safety across the state.

The initiative will introduce a technology-driven, standardized testing system, reducing human intervention in the license issuance process. By integrating automation, the government seeks to ensure a fair and objective assessment of driving skills, thereby elevating road safety standards.

Currently, five ADTCs are under construction in Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Biswanath, Barpeta, and Kamrup Rural, with operations set to begin within the next five months. Additionally, the state government has announced plans to establish one such training centre in each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) to enhance accessibility and improve driver training infrastructure.

The Transport Department has been assigned the responsibility of formulating comprehensive guidelines for the effective implementation and monitoring of these centres. This initiative is expected to streamline the licensing process, ensure high training standards, and contribute to safer roads in Assam.