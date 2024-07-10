In a series of landmark decisions, the Assam Cabinet has rolled out multiple welfare schemes aimed at enhancing the well-being of state government employees and boosting economic activities in the state.

Adoption Care Leave for Women Employees

In a progressive move, the Assam government has approved 180 days of "Adoption Care Leave" for women government employees adopting a child below one year of age. This initiative aligns with Rule 43-B of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, ensuring adopted children receive proper care and nourishment. This decision is set to benefit numerous female employees, supporting them in balancing work and family responsibilities effectively.

Voluntary Retirement Scheme for ASAMB Employees

The Cabinet has also sanctioned a financial settlement scheme for employees of the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) to optimize manpower utilization in the government service sector. Under this scheme, 612 regular employees of ASAMB will be offered a Voluntary Retirement Scheme. Additionally, a one-time settlement/gratuity payment will be provided to 147 Contingency/Fixed Pay Employees of ASAMB, with an extra 10% goodwill amount added to the settlement package.

The formula for the one-time settlement/gratuity payment is as follows:

Contingency Menial Staff (131 employees):

Rs 5 lakh for employees with up to 10 years of service

Rs 5.5 lakh for employees with more than 10 years and up to 15 years of service

Rs 6 lakh for employees with over 15 years of service

Fixed Pay Employees (16 employees):

Rs 7.5 lakh for employees with up to 10 years of service

Rs 9.3 lakh for employees with more than 10 years and up to 15 years of service

Rs 10 lakh for employees with over 15 years of service

The total fund allocated for this exercise is ₹154 crore, to be disbursed by the state government.

Apon Ghar Scheme Extension

To support state government employees in building or buying their dream homes, the Cabinet has extended the Apon Ghar Scheme until March 31, 2026. The loan threshold limit under this scheme will be increased from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh, with an interest subvention of 1%. So far, this scheme has provided ₹596 crore in interest subvention, benefiting 37,277 state government employees.

Transportation of Merchandise Goods

In a bid to facilitate the smooth movement of merchandise goods within the state, particularly in the age of e-commerce, the Cabinet has approved the Assam Transportation of Merchandise Goods in Stage Carriage and Contract Carriage Buses Scheme, 2024. An amendment to Rule 67 of the Assam Motor Vehicle Rules, 2003, has also been sanctioned. This initiative is expected to streamline the transportation of goods, thereby boosting the e-commerce sector in Assam.

These decisions reflect the Assam government's commitment to employee welfare and economic development, ensuring a balanced and progressive approach to governance.