The Assam Government, in a significant Cabinet meeting held today, adopted several key decisions aimed at enhancing governance, rural infrastructure, and urban amenities. The Cabinet approved the Assam Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2024, alongside other impactful initiatives.



To simplify and make the registration process more citizen-centric, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Registration of Births and Deaths Rules. This move is expected to streamline procedures and ensure ease of access for residents across the state.



The Cabinet gave the green light to the Swagata Satirtha Mutual Transfer Portal, an online platform designed to facilitate seamless mutual transfers among Grade III and IV employees. This initiative is poised to improve efficiency and employee satisfaction within the state workforce.



In a major push for rural development, the Cabinet sanctioned 104 projects worth Rs 210.8 crore to strengthen connectivity and infrastructure in 12 districts. This initiative aims to enhance access and quality of life in rural areas.



To address the critical need for clean drinking water in urban areas, the Cabinet allocated Rs 207.92 crore for water supply projects under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF). These projects will benefit the towns of Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tezpur, and North Lakhimpur, ensuring improved water access for residents.





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