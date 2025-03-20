The Assam Cabinet has given the green light to the Assam Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2025, aiming to revolutionize the mining sector by attracting investments in advanced technology. Assam is set to become the first state in India to implement environmentally responsible mining practices, tackling PM10 and PM2.5 emissions while effectively managing stone dust and mining waste. This initiative will also enable the commercial utilization of by-products, fostering a more sustainable industry.



The Cabinet has sanctioned the implementation of AICTE Pay Scales for lecturers and teaching staff at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute (BHRGFTI). The revised pay scale will benefit 13 sanctioned positions, including 9 existing faculty members, with provisions for arrears and time-bound increments.



Furthering its commitment to environmental protection, the Cabinet has approved the conversion of Charaibaha PRF (Kamrup) and Khoragaon PRF (Bongaigaon) into Reserve Forests. This move will enhance biodiversity conservation and ensure stricter environmental regulations in these areas.



Recognizing the need for leadership in elementary education, the Cabinet has approved the creation of Headmaster posts in schools with 50 or more students. This initiative aims to improve the administration and academic performance of government-run schools.



The Cabinet has also approved the first statute of Pragjyotishpur University (Auniati University). However, courses in Medical, Paramedical, Technical, and Agricultural Sciences will require affiliation with Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam Science and Technology University, and Assam Agricultural University before being introduced.