Assam Cabinet approves Compressed Biogas Policy 2026, declares two proposed reserve forests

The Assam Cabinet on July 31 approved the Assam Compressed Biogas (CBG) Policy, 2026, aimed at promoting clean energy and creating a comprehensive framework for the development of the sector in the state.

The Cabinet decided that the Commissioner of Industries and Commerce will serve as the nodal agency for facilitating a single-window clearance mechanism to ensure time-bound execution of CBG projects. A comprehensive support and incentive framework based on six pillars will also be extended to promote investment and accelerate the growth of clean-energy infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved the notification of the Rakhyasini Proposed Reserve Forest and the Tharko Nalbari Proposed Reserve Forest in Goalpara district as reserve forests, strengthening efforts to increase green cover and protect ecologically important areas.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2026, allowing self-certification by manufacturers and third-party certification of weighing and measuring instruments. The move is expected to reduce compliance requirements and ease the regulatory burden.

The Cabinet further approved the Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Subordinate Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, aimed at regulating the recruitment and service conditions of veterinary field assistants. The amendments seek to ensure transparent and merit-based selection while bringing greater uniformity to service conditions.

The decisions were taken during the Assam Cabinet meeting held on July 31, with the state government describing the measures as important steps towards clean-energy development, environmental conservation, ease of compliance and strengthening veterinary services.