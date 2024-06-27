The Assam Cabinet convened on June 27, 2024, to announce a series of transformative decisions for Nalbari district.

Under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijaan, 347 former OBB teachers in Nalbari will receive crucial assistance, marking a pivotal step towards educational reform. Additionally, four prominent temples—Billeswar Mandir, Bagheshwari Mandir, Balilecha Kali Mandir, and Hari Mandir—will each receive a grant of ₹3 crore to enhance their infrastructure and promote religious tourism.

In a bid to bolster cultural and administrative facilities, the Cabinet approved the construction of a new Convention Centre and Circuit House, promising to elevate Nalbari's stature as a regional hub. Furthermore, Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Girls' College will introduce a Science stream, enriching educational opportunities for local students.

Addressing vital infrastructure needs, the Cabinet endorsed the establishment of a new degree college in Barkhetri and sanctioned the construction of 19 kilometers of embankments along the Mora Pagladiya and Burhadia rivers to mitigate flood risks.

In healthcare, plans were announced to ease patient travel with the construction of a flyover connecting the National Highway to Nalbari Medical College. The initiatives also include plans for a state-of-the-art Sports Complex in Nalbari and a Skill Centre in Dhamdhama.