In a significant administrative move, the Assam cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of 476 secretary positions across Village Development Committees (VDC) and Village Council Development Committees (VCDC) in regions governed by the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The decision, aimed at addressing longstanding vacancies in these critical roles, was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the need for this initiative, pointing out that the position of secretary had been notably absent in these local governance bodies. The areas affected include the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which comprises 420 VDCs and VCDCs, and the districts of Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong, which together host an additional 54 such councils.

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"In the Sixth Schedule areas, the functions typically carried out by Panchayats elsewhere are managed by VCDCs and VDCs. However, these councils have been operating without designated secretaries for a prolonged period," Sarma explained. He emphasized that the newly approved posts would fill this crucial gap in local administration, enhancing the effectiveness of governance in these areas.

In addition to this announcement, the Chief Minister provided an update on the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge project, revealing that the construction costs have exceeded initial estimates. The revised budget now stands at Rs 3,030 crore, a significant increase from the original estimate of Rs 2,600 crore. Sarma clarified that the bulk of this cost would be financed by the New Development Bank, with the Assam government contributing a relatively small portion, amounting to Rs 164 crore.

Expressing optimism about the project's progress, Sarma stated, "We anticipate that the construction of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge will be completed by June 2025." The bridge, once completed, is expected to significantly improve connectivity and boost economic activity in the region.