In a set of key decisions undertaken by Assam government during its Cabinet meeting on Saturday, December, the government announced key initiatives focusing on regional development, clean energy, and humane governance.



To ensure equitable development and deliver administration closer to citizens, the cabinet approved the creation of the Barak Valley Development Department. This department aims to accelerate growth in Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi districts, fostering rapid infrastructure development and generating employment opportunities in the region.



To enhance farmers' income and promote cleaner fuel alternatives, the cabinet sanctioned a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) of ₹2 per litre of ethanol. This incentive, valid for three years, will benefit three grain-based ethanol manufacturing units in Assam, encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly energy solutions.



In a move to address accountability and provide justice, the cabinet approved a policy to compensate the legal heirs or next of kin (NOK) of prisoners who die unnaturally. The one-time compensation structure includes:

- Rs 2 lakh for deaths due to quarrels among prisoners

- Rs 3 lakh for deaths caused by torture or beating by prison staff

- Rs 4 lakh for deaths due to negligence by prison staff or medical personnel

- Rs 3 lakh for suicide by prisoners