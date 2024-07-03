Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several pivotal decisions following the latest Cabinet meeting announcing major development aimed at enhancing healthcare and educational access in Assam.

The Cabinet has approved the exemption of examination fees for SC/ST students applying for government service or posts under the Government of Assam. This decision aims to encourage greater participation among youth from these communities in competitive exams, thereby expanding their opportunities for employment within the state administration.

Expansion of Hemo-dialysis Services:

Further, recognizing the critical need for accessible healthcare services, the Cabinet has greenlit the establishment of 37 new Hemodialysis centers across Assam.

These centers will operate 150 additional Hemo-dialysis machines under a public-private partnership (PPP) model supported by corporate social responsibility (CSR) partners. Currently, Assam hosts 41 centers with 277 machines, which facilitated over 2,21,116 free dialysis sessions in the last fiscal year.

Enhanced Cancer Care:

To bolster cancer care facilities, the Cabinet approved the signing of a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Government of Assam, Tata Education & Development Trusts (TEDT), and the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF). This initiative aims to provide world-class yet affordable cancer treatment across Assam and the region.

The MoU encompasses 17 hospitals, with 9 already operational and 8 in various stages of development in key districts like Diphu, Dhubri, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Nalbari, and Goalpara. The project, totaling Rs 3,983 crore, is funded with Rs 2,803 crore from the Government of Assam and Rs 1,180 crore from TEDT, ensuring sustainable cancer care services for patients.

Flood Relief Initiative:

Additionally, in response to the ongoing flood situation in Assam, Sarma announced the deployment of "Team Assam" to all flood-affected areas. This initiative underscores the state government's proactive approach to managing natural disasters and providing swift assistance to affected communities.