In a move to bolster tourism and streamline transportation services, the Assam Cabinet has approved major initiatives, including the expansion of Vivanta, Guwahati, and the establishment of Automated Driver Testing Tracks (ADTT) across the state.

To enhance the state's hospitality infrastructure and attract more tourists, the Cabinet has sanctioned the allotment of land to the Tourism Department for the expansion and upgradation of Vivanta, Guwahati. This initiative aims to elevate the city's status as a prime destination for visitors.

The Assam Cabinet has also approved the establishment of Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC) featuring Automated Driver Testing Tracks (ADTT) to ensure a more transparent, scientific, and standardized driving license issuance process. This initiative seeks to eliminate human intervention, making the process more efficient and fair.

Currently, five such ADTCs are under construction in Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Biswanath, Barpeta, and Kamrup Rural, with operations expected to commence within the next five months. Additionally, plans are underway to establish at least one such training school in each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), with the Transport Department set to formulate detailed guidelines for implementation.