Assam Cabinet approves Green Cess Policy 2026; stone crushers, brick kilns, to be covered

The Assam Cabinet on September 7 approved the Assam Green Cess Policy, 2026, paving the way for the levy of green cess on identified sectors and activities, including stone-crushing units, brick kilns and imported timber, among others.

The policy provides the framework for imposing the green cess across different identified sectors as part of the state's environmental management measures, according to the key decisions announced after the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also approved the third edition of Khel Maharan, which will be held from November 7 in two categories. The Shoishab Krida Samaroh will be organised for Under-12 players, while Khel Maharan will be held for participants above 12 years.

The Shoishab Krida Samaroh will identify 300 promising players and provide them with structured training and facilities to excel in eight disciplines — athletics, yogasana, chess, boxing, aquathlon, football, volleyball and swimming.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved relaxation of the qualifying service requirement for promotion from Computer Operator to Junior Administrative Assistant in the Assam Secretariat from four years to three years.

The upper age-limit relaxation for ex-servicemen seeking entry into government Grade III and Grade IV posts was also increased from 42 years to 45 years.

The Cabinet further approved Rs 109.38 crore for distributing free bicycles to Class IX students for the 2025-26 academic year.