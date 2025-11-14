Assam Cabinet approves implementation of Asom Mala 3.0, with an investment of Rs 3,217 crore

The Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, November 13, approved a series of landmark decisions aimed at accelerating infrastructure development, strengthening sports facilities, deepening community participation, and enhancing governance. With a combined outlay exceeding Rs 4,000 crore, the initiatives mark one of the state’s most comprehensive development pushes in recent years.

In a significant infrastructure advancement, the Cabinet cleared Asom Mala 3.0, an extensive road development programme worth Rs 3,217 crore.

The project covers 883 km of roads and 36 bridges across 34 districts, promising faster travel, improved inter-district connectivity, and enhanced economic activity throughout Assam. The upgraded high-speed transport corridor is expected to significantly elevate logistics efficiency and regional mobility.

In an ambitious bid to elevate Assam’s sports ecosystem, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 765 crore for the redevelopment of the RG Baruah Sports Complex. The upgraded facility will boast a 25,000-capacity FIFA Category 2 stadium and multiple world-class amenities, enabling the state to host national and international events while nurturing young sporting talent.



With flood and erosion continuing to pose critical challenges, the government approved a Community-Led Riverbank Protection Policy. The initiative emphasizes embankment construction through voluntary land relinquishment, ensuring quicker execution and stronger community ownership to protect vulnerable riverine regions.

The Cabinet also gave the green signal for the publication of the Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary Commission Report on the Assam Disturbances of 1983. Both hard and digital copies will be made accessible during the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly session, underscoring the government’s commitment to transparency and informed public discourse on historical events.

Reinforcing its focus on family values, the Cabinet approved special casual leave for government employees under the Matri Pitri Vandana initiative. Employees may avail this leave either from 9–12 July or 23–26 July 2026, allowing them dedicated time to spend with their parents.

The Cabinet’s decisions reflect a coordinated strategy to enhance connectivity, promote sporting excellence, empower local communities, ensure historical accountability, and uphold social values.